Moulton Water Superintendent Jay Johnson says his department will begin taking a more aggressive approach to try to eliminate an earthy taste and odor in the town's tap water.
“It’s something completely natural and harmless, but it’s something that, as a customer, you don’t want bad tasting water or water with an odor,” Johnson told Moulton council members during a work session Monday.
He said his department is working with an independent researcher who specializes in aquatic chemistry to determine the best way to eliminate the taste and odor and to prevent it from happening in the future.
He said algae growth and its production of an organic compound called geosmin are responsible for the taste and odor. He said the algal growth occurs in Moulton’s raw water source and produces the compound about twice a year.
Samples were taken from the source and from Moulton’s treatment facility to confirm the culprit, he said.
Previously the Water Department "had a reactive approach to that as long it stayed within the parameters" specified by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, Johnson said.
