MOULTON — The Moulton Veterans Parade is set to begin at 4 p.m. Friday on the downtown square.
Organizers say parade car riders are to meet in the Lawrence County High School parking lot on College Street at 3 p.m. Veterans in the parade are to meet at the Lions Club building on School Street, also at 3.
Anybody walking in the parade is asked to be ready at 3:30 p.m. at the Moulton Senior Center on Court Street.
A flag ceremony by the American Legion and music by Kyote Creek will be on the courthouse square immediately following the parade.
All entries into the parade are free.
For more information, call the Lawrence County Archives at 256-974-1757 or Loretta Gillespie at 256-476-1166.
