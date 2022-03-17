The Moulton Water Department supervisor's job status is in limbo after the city’s mayor said Wednesday the supervisor has been suspended, while a written notice sent to the supervisor said he had 10 days to appeal his termination that followed "acts of misconduct."
Jerry “Jay” Johnson Jr. was suspended with pay for 10 days "beginning March 9," Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax said.
The mayor would not confirm Johnson had been fired, and he referred all other questions to City Attorney Callie Waldrep. Waldrep did not immediately a return telephone call Wednesday afternoon.
The city's written notice obtained by The Daily tells Johnson: “You are hereby given notice that the Mayor of the City of Moulton, Alabama has determined that you will be terminated from your employment with the City of Moulton. The charges against you arose out of acts of misconduct that occurred on or about March 9, 2022.”
The notice also said, “You have ten (10) days following the receipt of this notice to appeal the decision to terminate you by filing a written request for a hearing” with the city’s personnel board.
The notice said charges against Johnson include “you made threatening moves and remarks to another city employee.”
Moulton police said their report submitted March 9 determined “an incident occurred involving two City of Moulton employees while they were at work. One of those employees filed an offense report with the Moulton Police Department for the charge of harassment. In this report, the victim accused the offender of shoving him, using obscene language against him and threatening him with physical harm.”
Harassment is a Class C misdemeanor.
The report listed the date the incident occurred as March 3. Weatherwax said the incident took place on March 9, not March 3. Police Chief Craig Knight on Wednesday afternoon said the date of the incident on the report was incorrect and should have read March 9.
Longtime council member Brent White said the council is in the dark of the situation.
“This was apparently totally the mayor’s decision and the council has not been informed,” he said. “Hopefully, Jay will get his due process.”
Weatherwax said the city has not heard from Johnson about a possible appeal.
“We haven’t been contacted and know nothing about any attorneys” representing him, the mayor said.
Johnson could not be reached for comment late Wednesday afternoon. Johnson is paid an annual salary of $76,731, Weatherwax said.
The mayor said the action against Johnson has nothing to do with recent reports that the city’s water is tainted by an unusual taste and an earthy smell.
In a written report from the mayor’s office, it was determined by an independent study conducted with Auburn University that the water issues are caused by geosmin, released from a type of algae that grows beneath water's surface.
“While the drinking water can be aesthetically unpleasing during these algal blooms, the water is safe to drink," the report said. "Moulton is operating significant water quality monitoring programs to ensure federal and state water quality standards are always met. While every attempt has been made to lessen taste and odor issues using the existing water treatment processes, there are limits to the current capabilities of the water treatment plant.”
The report said Moulton has applied for funding through the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for the needed upgrades at the water treatment plant.”
It could be more than a year before the issue is resolved.
