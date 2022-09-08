MOULTON — Customers of Moulton Water could see a doubling or tripling of water and sewer rates if West Lawrence Water Cooperative pulls out of a contract and the city has to borrow millions of dollars to pay for needed improvements to the water treatment plant.
At a work session on Tuesday night, Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax said it appears the city is considering litigation with West Lawrence.
Roger Bedford, attorney for West Lawrence, on Wednesday said Moulton Water has breached its contract by providing poor quality water and not enough of it.
"We've tried to be good partners with them," Bedford said. "We've been having problems with quantity and the quality of it for some time now. It's been going on for months. ... It's in the best interest of our ratepayers to find a better source."
Weatherwax told council members the co-op is planning to purchase its water from West Morgan-East Lawrence Water and Sewer Authority despite having a contract with Moulton Water through 2037. He said the latest contract was signed in 2020. If Moulton loses the legal battle, it will cost the city about $434,000 a year in revenue, the water department superintendent said.
“We’re a small facility and (WMEL) has got a brand new plant out there,” Weatherwax said about the co-op’s desire to change water suppliers. “It’s a case for them where ‘I’d rather ride in your new car than in an old one.'"
Since last spring, Moulton Water drinking water has had an unusual taste and smell. The utility added copper sulfate into Sinking Creek Reservoir, a source of its water, to help ease the issue. The water department said the irregularities in the water are caused by geosmin, a compound produced by certain algae and bacteria. While discolored at times, the water remains safe to consume, the department said. The water system is also constantly dealing with leaks in pipes, city officials said.
Bedford said the geosmin issue concerns West Lawrence customers and "Moulton has cut our water off at midnight some nights. We're hearing complaints about that."
Last year, WMEL began operating a reverse osmosis filtration system at its water plant along the Tennessee River in Hillsboro. It is capable of purifying up to 16 million gallons of water daily and currently purifies about 7 million gallons daily, company officials said.
WMEL General Manager Jeaniece Slater on Wednesday said WMEL's $40 million investment into its infrastructure since 2019 "has positioned us to be able to serve additional residential, commercial and industrial customers in Morgan and Lawrence counties that we may not have been able to serve previously, including additional parts of the West Lawrence Water Authority.
"If West Lawrence would like to increase the amount of water that they purchase from us, we are certainly willing to provide it as long as we have the available capacity to meet their needs at a reasonable rate.”
WMEL paid for the bulk of its new filtration system with a $35 million settlement with 3M Co. after the utility filed suit alleging the Decatur plant was polluting its water supply, the Tennessee River.
Moulton Water Department Superintendent Jay Johnson called West Lawrence, which pays Moulton Water $36,200 a month for water, “our best customer.”
He said losing its business would cause rates to soar. Also, the water treatment plant's needed upgrades could mean the town would have to finance millions of dollars.
“Our residential business in Moulton is not growing, but in the Mount Hope area and western part of the county, we are seeing more water usage,” Johnson said. “More and more poultry houses are going up out there.”
He said some of those chicken houses have monthly water bills between $6,000 and $8,000.
Johnson said the average residential Moulton water bill is about $45 a month.
He said it could be two or three years before West Lawrence and WMEL get permits and construct a water main. “They will continue to purchase our water in the meantime,” he said. He added that West Lawrence will likely continue to purchase some Moulton water if the town loses a legal battle.
He said Moulton losing West Lawrence as a customer would mean about a $4-per-month price hike and the cost for the needed treatment plant upgrade could cause an even more drastic spike.
“It would mean about a $6-per-month increase per customer per million we have to borrow,” Johnson said. He said it is unknown how much, if any, the city will get in grant money from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. The application deadline is next Thursday, he said.
Johnson said the combination of losing West Lawrence as a customer and financing the treatment plant upgrade could double or triple current residential water and sewer rates.
He said the water lines and infrastructure throughout the city and at the plant, which was built in 1968, are “old and rusty and corroded” and need replacing.
He said Moulton Water has 3,170 residential customers in the city and West Lawrence has about 6,000 customers.
“When the water bill goes up, the sewer bill goes up. People on fixed income are not going to be happy about that. How is the mayor going to explain that to the public?” District 1 Councilwoman Joyce Jeffreys said after the meeting.
In other business, Weatherwax told council members it would discuss the fiscal 2023 budget at a Sept. 20 work session. The new fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
