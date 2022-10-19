MOULTON — The Moulton City Council approved a 3% cost-of-living pay increase for full-time city employees this week after declining to support several motions for larger raises.
Officials said the approved increase will leave workers with raises totaling about 20% in the past five years.
The council on Monday also approved an overall fiscal 2023 budget of $11 million in revenue and $10.4 million in expenses.
Councilwoman Denise Lovett made a motion to give the employees an increase of one pay grade each, but the motion died after failing to receive a second from a fellow council member.
Mayor Roger Weatherwax followed with motions for $2-per-hour, 6%, 5% and 4% pay hikes, but those proposals all failed because of lack of a second.
Councilman Jason White’s motion for a 3% pay increase for employees was seconded by Councilwoman Joyce Jeffreys and it passed unanimously. About 30 city employees attended the meeting and left without making comments.
City Clerk Deroma Pepper said the city has between 55 and 70 full-time workers.
White, who was elected to the council in 2016, said employees have been given 22 percentage points in raises in the past five years, including a 10% increase in 2018. In 2021, Moulton full-time workers also received $2,000 each from COVID-relief money handed out by the federal government.
City Accountant Emily Edwards said the five-year increases have been “approximately 19%” and the city is in strong financial shape with increased sales and alcohol tax revenue and refinancing of its debt. She said city revenue has increased “almost $3.5 million” in the four years she has been with the city.
City records show at the end of fiscal year 2018, pooled cash bank accounts totaled $2.8 million. As of August, the amount was $6.5 million, records indicate.
“I have been meeting with financial advisers to help improve the city's interest rates and help with boosting our funds,” Edwards said in an email Tuesday morning. “We are refinancing bonds and saving money we were paying in interest. We also have had a reserve policy put into effect to help boost the interest on the reserves. COVID had a huge impact on our sales tax revenue but not in a negative capacity.”
Edwards said the city received $780,000 through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Councilman Brent White said the 3% pay increase will cost the city $100,000 in fiscal 2023, which began Oct. 1.
A 5% increase would have cost $168,000, and an entire grade level hike would have cost the city $345,000. Brent White was worried about the sales tax numbers in the fiscal 2023 budget.
The new budget has sales tax revenue projected at $3 million, up from $2.65 million in fiscal 2022.
The city’s alcohol tax generated $210,000 in fiscal 2022 and $270,000 is projected in fiscal 2023, according to Edwards' records.
“Who can project that kind of increase?” Brent White said about the tax revenue. “If we have a recession like is predicted, who knows how much people will be able to spend. I just don’t think we could have afforded much more of a pay increase until we know more.”
Jeffreys said she thought 3% was fair because of rising prices and county employees were also given a 3% raise. “It’s too early to know about all of this inflation and how much money the city will have,” she said.
She said she is concerned the city will lose “a significant amount of money” if West Lawrence Co-op follows through with its plans to purchase its water from West Morgan/East Lawrence instead of Moulton Utilities as it has threatened to do.
“They are our biggest customer,” she said.
Weatherwax said the city’s contract with West Lawrence is through 2037 and it might be two or three years before West Lawrence could break the contract. “That’s up to the attorneys,” he said.
In other business, the council voted to give employees annual evaluations on their work anniversary dates, a policy practice that had not been adhered to, according to Councilwoman Cassandra Lee.
Weatherwax suggested evaluations be given twice a year.
“Evaluations have gone away in some departments,” Lee said. “We need to start following policy again.”
Brent White didn’t support the mayor’s suggestion of giving workers two evaluations annually.
“Some of the supervisors may not be doing evaluations. It will be better if they all do them,” he said. “It will be fair to all of the employees. As a supervisor, I didn’t like doing evaluations. It’s not something fun to do sometimes. Let’s not ask them to do it twice a year.”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.