MOULTON — The city's Water Department superintendent has been suspended for the second time in a year after being charged last week with second-degree possession of a forged instrument, a class C felony.
Jerry Glen "Jay" Johnson Jr., 50, was arrested Thursday by Max Russ Sanders Jr., an investigator with the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office. Johnson was released on $2,500 bail.
The document involved was an Alabama Department of Environmental Management wastewater operator experience verification form, Sanders wrote in an affidavit. Johnson was attempting to obtain a Grade IV operator certification. He is accused of forging the name of Stanley Nichols, the chief operator at the water treatment plant, on the form. It was submitted to a Moulton City Hall employee around Feb. 13 "for obtaining a purchase order to complete the application process," the affidavit said.
Officials said the matter was turned over to the DA's office after Mayor Roger Weatherwax asked Nichols if he signed the document and Nichols said he did not.
Johnson said he had no ill intent.
“I was doing it to help the city,” said Johnson. “I wasn’t going to get more money — no more pay, nothing of that nature. I just took the test and was going to get certified because that would help us with funding, having another Grade IV operator on staff.”
Johnson said it’s common practice in the water department to sign forms in good faith.
Nichols disputed that assertion.
“I did not give anybody permission to sign my name,” said Nichols. “We do not sign names (at the plant). It’s not a customary basis for you to forge somebody else's signature. None of my operators sign my name; I don’t sign none of their names.”
Johnson was informed by Weatherwax on Friday that he was suspended and not allowed on city property.
“He presented a state document to us,” said Weatherwax. “The name on it had been forged. We turned it over to the District Attorney’s Office.
“It was a state document, and he presented it. And it kind of forced my hand.”
The charge was designated as second-degree because it allegedly involved a state document.
Johnson was appointed Water Department superintendent in 2019. He has worked for the department for 27 years.
The arrest came a year after Weatherwax suspended and subsequently fired Johnson. Weatherwax wrote in a termination letter on March 25, 2022, that Johnson failed to follow city regulations on issues including work-related travel and violated policies prohibiting fighting, insubordination and "abusive personal conduct."
The city's personnel board recommended on May 6 that Johnson be reinstated. He was reinstated 30 days later after the City Council declined to take action on the personnel board recommendation. Johnson was owed nearly $15,000 in back pay.
