MOULTON — Author Anna Lynn Mullican will discuss her recently released book, "Images of America: Lawrence County," at the Lawrence County Public Library at 2:30 p.m. July 15. The public is invited.
Mullican, who lives in Moulton, is the cultural resource specialist at the Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center. She is also an adjunct instructor in the history department at the University of North Alabama. She holds a master of arts degree in archaeology from the University of Alabama.
The book, released in May, features the history of the county including Courtland, once a bustling railroad port, and notable individuals such as Olympian Jesse Owens, Gen. Joe Wheeler and his daughter Annie Wheeler.
For more information, call the library at 256-974-0883.
