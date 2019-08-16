MOULTON — The Lawrence County school board hired Patrick Mullins, an assistant principal at Bob Jones High School, as Hazlewood Elementary principal on Friday afternoon.
Mullins, 39, is a native of Tuscaloosa, and has degrees from Alabama A&M and Columbus State in Georgia.
Mullins was not one of three recommendations from the Lawrence County chapter of NAACP, but chapter leaders say they are happy with the board's selection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.