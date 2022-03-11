HATTON — A Muscle Shoals man died from injuries he suffered Thursday night after the SUV he was driving collided with a tractor-trailer in Lawrence County, according to state troopers.
Troopers said Monzell Gholston, 40, was seriously injured in the 9:45 p.m. wreck at Alabama 101 and Alabama 157, about 2 miles north of Hatton.
Gholston was air-lifted to Huntsville Hospital, where he died.
Troopers said he was driving a 2000 Ford Explorer when it was struck by a 2022 Peterbilt truck driven by a Florence man.
Troopers with the Alabama Lawrence Enforcement Agency’s highway patrol division continue to investigate the fatal accident.
