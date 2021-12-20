A Muscle Shoals woman died from injuries she received in a two-vehicle accident in the Town Creek area in Lawrence County on Monday morning.
Angela Vurnetta Carroll, 56, of Pershing Avenue, was driving a gold 2005 Buick Lacrosse when it collided with another vehicle at Lawrence County 314 and Alabama 101 in the Red Bank community, according to Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood.
He said Carroll died from of blunt force trauma she received in the accident, which happened at 7:12 a.m. She was pronounced dead at 7:30 a.m.
Two people in the other vehicle were injured and transported to a local hospital, according to authorities.
