The elephant on the internet became as awkward as an elephant in the room for a Republican Party official in Lawrence County this week.
Shanon Terry of Moulton made a social media post Monday to announce his appointment as the Lawrence County Republican Party Executive Committee’s new chairman. To illustrate the post, he found an image on the internet that originally appeared with a 2020 magazine article on racism in the national GOP and contained subtle drawings of three hooded Klansmen between the iconic Republican elephant’s legs.
Terry said the image was up only briefly with his Facebook post before he learned about its Klan symbols and deleted it. He apologized for it on Tuesday, but on Wednesday the county's NAACP chapter called for his resignation from his school board seat.
“I did a Google search for GOP logos and copied and pasted it onto the post,” said Terry, who also serves as the Lawrence County Board of Education District 4 representative. “It was brought to my attention a short time later and I clearly see it now. It’s all on me. There was no intent behind it. I hate that it happened.”
The illustration of the elephant and Klansmen by Woody Harrington appeared in a September/October 2020 issue of the magazine Mother Jones. Harrington didn't respond to requests for comment Wednesday.
Terry said the illustration was up with his post “under an hour” and had about 50 views. On Tuesday morning, the Lawrence County Republican Party Facebook page included Terry’s apology: “I would like to offer a deep and sincere apology for a picture that temporarily appeared on this page last night. A Google search of a GOP elephant was used and later found to have hidden images that do not represent the views or beliefs of the Lawrence County Republican Party. The picture was then immediately replaced. As chairman, I take full responsibility for the error.”
Jan Turnbore, the president of Lawrence County Chapter of NAACP, said Wednesday he wants Terry to step down from his school board post and will make a request for his resignation during a news conference at noon Friday at the First Baptist Church in Courtland.
"The only reason he apologized is because he got caught," Turnbore said. "He makes decisions involving all of the school children in Lawrence County. He has no business being involved with our schools."
Lawrence County Democratic Party Chairman Marcus Echols said there was no "wiggle room" for explaining the post.
“Either (the Lawrence County GOP) made a very bad decision to post it, or they actually feel this way," said Echols, who is running for the Lawrence County Commission District 4 seat. "I find it offensive regardless of who uses it and you’re not going to attract new businesses and industries to the county with these types of images. I don't believe anyone in Lawrence County supports this symbol."
Echols said the county GOP controlled the realignment of district lines in December and the new lines “helped save Terry’s seat on the school board.”
“Blacks got gerrymandered out of his district,” Echols said.
Turnbore said the Klansmen image "spread the ideology of hatred, bigotry and division. ... Instead they should be preaching unity and love."
He said a Republican-controlled school board and superintendent closed the only predominantly Black high school in the county, R.A. Hubbard in North Courtland. “But they voted to spend thousands and thousands of dollars to keep the other schools open.”
A telephone request to the Republican National Committee seeking comment was not returned.
Terry replaces Daniel Stover as Lawrence County’s GOP chair. Stover has served in the leadership position for the past five years, Terry said.
The county's GOP chair before Stover, Proncey Robertson, now a state representative who lost his bid to be renominated in the May primary, came under fire for posting a controversial statement in 2016 on his Facebook page in response to a post about President Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon of being linked to the Ku Klux Klan.
"Well .. If we survived a Musli(m) President born in Kenya., surely we can survive one little klansman. #GoodGrief."
Robertson later said the comment was made sarcastically. He said he didn't believe the Trump administration had white supremacists or that President Barack Obama was a Muslim born in Kenya.
