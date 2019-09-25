MOULTON — The second annual Harvest Festival featuring live music and a hay maze is set for the Moulton downtown square on Saturday.
Hosted by the Lawrence County History and Preservation Society, the festival also includes a car and motorcycle show, scavenger hunts, pumpkin painting and crafts.
Proceeds go toward the general operating fund of the society, which has a mission to preserve historical sites in the county.
For more information, email lchps18@gmail.com.
