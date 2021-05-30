MOULTON — Phil Terry, 70, was growing concerned that people in Lawrence County were beginning to forget about their local fallen soldiers. So Terry, commander of American Legion Post 25, decided to take action.
He asked fellow veterans for suggestions on how to remember those who lost their lives in wars and have people take notice. As a result, Terry and other Post 25 members erected 105 crosses on May 22 as a memorial to the 105 soldiers from Lawrence County who died throughout various American wars. They will formally recognize the fallen at a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday morning.
Terry said inspiration for the memorial began with Post 25’s Wall of Remembrance that has existed inside the meeting hall for some time. The wall features the 105 names of soldiers in the center of the hall. A second memorial to the left and right of the names, known as Post Everlasting, remembers those who have died more recently as members of the post.
“We transfer members of our post that die to the hospices of the great commander of all,” he said. “It’s a very meaningful (memorial); we have a light on it and we have a field burial statue in front of it to help us focus our minds on what happened there.”
The stone statue below the wall depicts a cross grave marker with a cross necklace hanging from it. A combat helmet and boots lie in front of the marker.
The idea of the outdoor crosses was suggested by a member of the Legion as a more visible representation of the Wall of Remembrance, according to Terry.
Terry enjoys woodcarving in his spare time, and he took on the memorial as his latest project, cutting out the crosses as well as a map for visitors to locate markers.
“I cut all the wood out and took them to our Legion building and had members help me to assemble them,” he said. “Then I had some members in the community as well as Legion members put them in the ground; one of our members had a special tool to make openings in the ground for the crosses.”
Terry is also working on installing a lighting system that will illuminate the crosses in the evening in order for visitors to be able to visit the memorial later hours of the day.
“Our (Post 25) sign is on a timer and those lights will be on that timer,” he said. “They will go off with the sign about 11 (p.m.)”
Of the 105 names, 55 died during World War II — the largest cohort — while the most recent were two soldiers who died during Operation Desert Storm, according to Terry. Names are ordered alphabetically and grouped by conflict.
Wendy Hazle, archivist for the Lawrence County Archives, helped place crosses and found herself moved as she observed the Post 25 members place them in the ground.
“Being out there (May 22) and helping them set it up, you can see their dedication to their brothers,” she said. “It was an emotional moment to see that.”
Hazle said she wishes for a more permanent form of the crosses to be created that would honor Lawrence County’s soldiers indefinitely, but that the biggest hurdle for a worthy upgrade is funding.
“The crosses that they made are made out of simple wood and they’re not going to hold up to the elements,” Hazle said. “If we had something in marble or granite or something that could hold up, we would need to do fundraisers for that and we would also need … volunteers to help keep that spot clear.”
In lieu of this, Hazle said she is in the process of creating a banner featuring the 105 names overlaid on a background of the Post 25’s Wall of Remembrance which will be permanently displayed in the Lawrence County Archives.
Hazle said she had one family member named in the memorial, Willie Boyles, who died in WWII.
“He didn’t get to be a veteran,” Hazle said. “I never knew him. He died long before I was born, but it is hard to think those thoughts — that these people never got to be veterans.”
Roger Loosier, 71, has been a member of American Legion Post 25 for 40 years and is a Vietnam War veteran, serving from 1969-1970. He said he hopes the memorial will allow younger generations to reflect on soldiers they may not have met because they died in combat.
“We’re hoping that there will be some families that will take their children out (to see family),” Loosier said, “… to bring it home and let people know that those are real people that were killed in wars.”
Loosier said he has already seen strong support for the memorial from Moulton residents.
“I stopped for fuel … and there were a couple people who came up to me who mentioned the crosses and how they liked them and how them being there benefited the community,” he said. “We’re a patriotic community and those crosses represent our freedom.”
Terry said the cross memorial will only be on display for the next three weeks in order to preserve the markers from the elements and maintain the grass in the field. Post 25 hopes to put out the crosses each year around Memorial Day, Terry said.
Members of the public are invited to attend American Legion Post 25’s Memorial Day ceremony Monday at 10 a.m. to be held at Post 25’s meeting hall at 10435 Coffee Rd. in Moulton. Among speakers at the ceremony will be Stanley Johnson, teacher at Moulton Middle School, whom Terry said has coordinated various fundraising efforts for Post 25.
Ceremony attendees are encouraged but not required to wear masks out of consideration for older members of Post 25 who will be in attendance, Hazle said.
“It’s all about not forgetting,” Terry said of the outdoor memorial.
