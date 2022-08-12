HATTON — For Hatton High freshmen Blake Burke and Eva Armstead, the first day of school Thursday brought new opportunities to take different classes and meet new friends.
The two 14-year-olds were among the 100 or so students who transitioned to Hatton after R.A. Hubbard School in North Courtland closed at the end of May because of low enrollment and the high cost of keeping the Class 1A school open.
Riding the school bus from 7:09 a.m. to 7:37 a.m., Armstead said her mind was racing and nerves were jumping.
“I’m really nervous,” she said. “I’m not really too excited right now. I don’t exactly know where to go, but I was like that at Hubbard my first day, too. … I’m looking forward to the sports here. I play volleyball, basketball and run track.
"I was devastated when they closed Hubbard, but I really think it is going to be OK.”
Burke said he is looking forward to the opportunities Hatton provides.
“I’m excited. I have a lot of friends from Hubbard who came here,” he said. “I’m going to be meeting new friends and doing more things. I plan to take home economics. We didn’t have that at Hubbard. We didn’t have foreign languages there either. I am not sure if I will take any, maybe, but they’re not on my list right now. I want to take American literature, too. I’m really looking forward to a great school year here.”
An eighth grader from Hubbard who transitioned to Hatton, Cameron Hullett, added, “I’m glad I’m here. We’ve got more classes to choose from. I’ll be making new friends.”
Hatton High Principal Anthony Inman called the Thursday morning arrival process “seamless” and said about 200 new students stepped into a classroom at the school for the first time.
“Our number right now is close to a hundred students from R.A. Hubbard coming here,” he said. “We (also) have kids transitioning onto campus from Hatton Elementary, Mount Hope Elementary and Hazlewood Elementary.”
Inman said he anticipated about 10 to 15 more students would enroll through the day Thursday.
“That is kind of the norm. We have people from the central office helping us today.”
No problems were seen, and former Hubbard students were mixing with the Hatton students with ease.
Lawrence County School Safety Officer Stacy Rose was roaming the Hatton campus by 7 a.m. A Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputy and school resource officer were on campus, too.
“We want to provide a safe environment and maintain good instruction for every student,” Inman said. He said parents of the former Hubbard students attended open house events at the school in May and during the summer.
“We had very good attendance and support from the parents and students,” he said. “We’ve done a lot to accommodate all of the students.”
At East Lawrence High School, Principal Gaylon Parker said, despite a couple of late bus arrivals, things went smoothly. “It was pretty much a normal first day,” he said. “One late bus was from the consolidation and one was from an existing route. Those problems will be fixed."
He said the school will have between 30 and 50 new students from new enrollees as well as former R.A. Hubbard students.
While greeting students at Hatton High, County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said he was pleased with the lack of major first-day issues.
About 15 to 20 former R.A. Hubbard students are enrolled at East Lawrence Middle School, he said. No issues were reported there Thursday morning, Smith said.
“We knew there would be some hiccups, kids getting oriented at a new school, some parking issues, parents not familiar with dropping off their kids in the right area,” he said. “Overall, things have gone exceptionally well. That can be attributed to the amount of work that went into the front end of preparing for the consolidation. ... It can be directly attributed to Mr. Inman and the staff at Hatton High and all of the schools. About 40% of these kids have never been on the Hatton campus.”
On April 25, a federal judge's decision approved the closure of the Class 1A R.A. Hubbard School in North Courtland because of the high cost of operating the majority-Black school with its fewer than 150 students in grades 7-12.
Last year, Hatton High was 1.41% Black. East Lawrence Middle School was 8% and East Lawrence High was 9.82%. A school board attorney said late in 2021 that Hubbard was 70.55% Black and 29.45% non-Black.
