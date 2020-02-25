The 5,700 announced jobs arriving with Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA and its suppliers will be filled by newcomers, recent graduates of high school and college programs, and other current residents, local officials said.
“The workforce is going to come from both our existing residents looking for better job opportunities and from people moving to our region for those new jobs,” said Jeremy Nails, president and CEO of the Morgan County Economic Development Association. “There are many areas throughout the U.S. that do not have the same quality job openings that we will experience in the next three years.”
City of Decatur Development Director Wally Terry said the demand for labor will motivate communities and businesses to offer training.
“Finding the labor should remind us to appreciate our loyal employee base and to do all possible to retain that knowledge base,” he said. “The homebuilders today are struggling to find labor and have started their own schools for training at the state and local levels. The commercial trades have also started funding trade training through commercial building permits managed by the Alabama Building Commission.”
Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long says it's inevitable that local communities will have an influx of new residents for the area's expanding job market. In addition to auto injustry jobs, the FBI is moving 1,400 positions to Redstone Arsenal.
“Presently the unemployment rate is around 2% for most of north Alabama,” Long said. “Just about anyone who wants a job has a job. What we will see is a lot of the present job-holders shifting around to higher paying jobs. Then the back-filling of those jobs will take place.
"With the expectation of 10,000 to 12,000 new jobs for north Alabama in the next few years, there will have to be recruitment from other areas. Without new people coming into our area, we would really be pushed to fill all the jobs that are coming.”
Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly said his county’s workforce is preparing for the influx of jobs.
“Limestone County is fortunate to be experiencing such growth and great opportunities for our future,” he said. “We have such a strong workforce in our region that has already earned global recognition. The workforce needed will come from our local workforce and will also come from individuals moving in to the area to take advantage of these great opportunities.”
Career tech programs
Decatur School Superintendent Michael Douglas said the career tech sites at both city high schools have about 800 students for the 20 to 25 programs.
“Anything regarding the career tech center is preparing our kids to go directly out into the workforce,” he said. “We want to build our career tech center so our kids have the best chance to get employed with a company like Mazda Toyota.”
Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said the school system is expanding its career tech programs to help the new industrial businesses fill their openings. Smith said presently the Lawrence County Career Tech Center has 385 students enrolled, who will be trained and ready to step into the workforce once they graduate. Lawrence County has 10 career tech programs presently, and Smith said he hopes to double the number of programs and students enrolled in a few years.
“Currently, we believe our measure of success is graduates who are prepared for after graduation,” Smith said. “We want our graduates to be successful in the college and/or the workplace. The (Lawrence County Career Tech Center's) current efforts are focused on ensuring all students are successful in a program that will prepare them for college and the workplace. We have programs for nurses, engineers, pharmacists, welders, industrial maintenance workers, auto technicians, auto industry workers and aerospace personnel.”
Smith said efforts are being made to have the students ready for Mazda-Toyota jobs.
“Last year, we received a $415,000-plus grant, which led us to adding an advanced manufacturing program,” he said. “The Mazda-Toyota plant couldn’t have come at a better time for us. At this time, many are focused on career tech. We rely on our industry partners to ensure graduates have the skills to succeed in the workplace.”
He said to work in production at Mazda-Toyota, employees will need to have a certified production technician certification.
“We offer this certification program to our students,” he said. “Moreover, our industrial maintenance program helps students prepare for the Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education or FAME program.”
The FAME program joins students with industrial businesses while they take classes at specific community colleges, including Calhoun Community College.
Douglas and Smith were encouraged to hear Mazda Toyota Manufacturing is interested in their industrial maintenance programs.
“Industrial maintenance is a big area of focus for us even though we don’t have a facility yet,” said Lyndsay Ferguson, assistant manager of human resources for Mazda Toyota. “We are actually part of the FAME. We have 12 students going through that. They are actually working on unique projects and will be part of bringing the equipment into the facility and get it up and running. We are already looking to build a pipeline for that workforce. We recognize the needs that we have for industrial maintenance and any students interested in that area. It is a critical need for us in the foreseeable future.”
She said industrial maintenance technicians would be applying for a maintenance position, not production positions.
