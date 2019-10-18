MOULTON — Lawrence County authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a Moulton man that followed a physical altercation between him and another man Thursday afternoon in the Hatton area.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said Benny Lee Patterson, 48, of Moulton, was found dead at a home in the 11000 block of Lawrence County 236.
Coroner Scott Norwood pronounced Patterson dead at 4:26 p.m. Thursday. He said Patterson died from a single gunshot wound. The body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics for an autopsy, but Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Chris Waldrep said preliminary results had not been received as of 4:15 p.m. Friday.
In a written statement, Sheriff Max Sanders said Friday that two men had been in a physical altercation minutes before the shooting. The statement said after the initial altercation, Patterson left the other man’s residence and returned a short time later, when the shooting took place. The Sheriff’s Office said the initial response call came in at 3:26 p.m. Thursday.
Waldrep said no charges have been filed and the investigation is continuing.
He said once more evidence and information are collected, the report will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for review.
He said no further information was available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.