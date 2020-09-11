MOULTON — The sheriff will have to go without additional staff he requested, but Lawrence County employees could get a cost-of-living raise and a better retirement plan when the County Commission this month approves a projected $5.8 million fiscal 2021 general fund budget.
Sheriff Max Sanders was told at a work session Wednesday his request for four additional workers, two each at the Sheriff’s Office and jail, would not be filled. Department heads meeting with the county’s finance staff bean counters and commissioners learned no new vehicles are in the fiscal 2021 budget, either.
Sanders said he is trying to make necessary improvements and keep the county protected.
“I’m not mad at you all. I’m trying to keep fleet up, jail maintained. Locks and air conditioning need repairing,” Sanders said. “We’ve got 21 certified officers handling a county with a population of 34,000.”
He said he has a difficult time keeping quality officers because of the pay and conditions.
Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin said the jail desperately needs a new lighting system. County Administrator Heather Dyar said the new projected budget includes $10,000, the same as fiscal 2020, for repair and maintenance of the buildings, land and offices overseen by the sheriff.
“We can’t give everyone everything,” said Commission Chairman Kyle Pankey. “Everything in this county is important.”
Accountant Mechelle Graham said fiscal 2021 budgets for the Sheriff’s Office, jail, domestic violence program and drug task force, which fall under Sanders’ direction, total $3.53 million or nearly 61% of the general fund budget. The 2020 general fund budget included $3.43 million for the sheriff and jail.
Dyar said Sanders is getting “most of what he asked for” but funding for the additional workers was not available.
As of Aug. 31, with a month left in the fiscal 2020 year, the Sheriff’s Office had spent $1.96 million or 88% of his annual budgeted amount, and jail expenditures were at $949,005 or 79% of the budgeted amount.
The proposed budget has $148,000 for overtime for the sheriff’s department. Overtime for this fiscal year was budgeted at $141,600. Through Aug. 31, county records show the sheriff’s department had spent $149,077 in overtime (105% of the budgeted amount) this fiscal year.
---
Balance sheet healthier
Dyar and Graham said an increase of about 7% in local sales tax revenue in 2020, the sale of the county’s former Transportation and Aging building for $180,000 in August and frugal spending practices have put the county’s general fund on more solid ground, but it’s not time to celebrate.
Graham said sales tax revenue for the county could exceed $1 million due in part to residents staying closer to home because of the coronavirus pandemic. She said $930,000 in sales tax is in the projected budget.
“We’re wanting to stay conservative in case an emergency comes up, too,” she said. “Everybody’s requests got trimmed.”
Ad valorem taxes are projected to generate $3.3 million and grants, reimbursements and TVA in-lieu-of-tax funding is projected to bring in another $1.48 million, county figures show. Graham also said the county is on track to end the current fiscal year with a $368,000 carryover.
The fiscal 2020 general fund budget, which closes Sept. 30, was $5.67 million.
“It’s taken a lot of hard work to get us here,” Dyar said. “Our monthly budget meetings and our department heads managing their money make it work. The County Commission has made a lot of difficult decisions over the year. This is the best shape the general fund has been in since I began working here in 2011.”
---
2% raises
District 1 Commissioner Jesse Byrd and District 4 Commissioner Bobby Burch said they would favor offering a 2% cost-of-living raise to the employees. “I’d love to see a 3%,” Byrd said. “But we’ll have some room to wiggle if we do 2% and if things are OK, maybe we can give our employees a bonus check. We ought to wait and see.”
Burch said a 2% cost-of-living raise would cost the general fund about $130,000 annually. A 3% hike would be about $195,000, he said.
The commissioners also are planning on absorbing a 5.5% increase in employee health insurance premiums. Dyar said that will cost the general fund about $60,000 a year.
Also, the county-owned Department of Human Resources building on Alabama 157 is in “pitiful shape” with a leaky roof, and repairs will be addressed in fiscal 2021, Dyar said.
She said new Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Waldrep’s request for about $11,000 to repair the weather siren near the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Wren is in the proposed budget.
The employees on the Tier 2 retirement plan will begin contributing 7.5% instead of the present 6% of their paycheck to become Tier 1 retirement plan members. Burch said Tier 1 gives employees more retirement options and larger retirement checks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.