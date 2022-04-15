A North Courtland man is recovering at Huntsville Hospital after he was shot at his home Wednesday night, authorities said.
North Courtland Police Chief Spencer Butler said his department was called to 703 College St. around 12:10 a.m., and found that Thomas Ronald Savage, 63, was wounded by a gunshot fired by his wife.
Deloris Jones Savage, 62, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree domestic assault following the incident, Butler said.
Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said Thomas Savage suffered a single gunshot wound to the groin, but was “alert and stable” when first responders arrived on scene.
Butler said Savage remained in stable condition as Thursday evening.
“The weapon was recovered at the scene,” Butler said.
