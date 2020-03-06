North Courtland Mayor Riely Evans Sr., 46, said he will seek reelection to a second four-year term.
He has opposition from longtime Town Council member Everette Mayes in the Aug. 25 municipal election
Evans said he hopes to help North Courtland secure a restaurant or grocery store on Alabama 20 to improve the town's finances.
“If you want to go out to a nice restaurant, you have to go either 20 miles to Decatur or Muscle Shoals,” he said. “We need somewhere to eat, maybe out on Alabama 20.”
If reelected, Evans said he also will work to get the town’s roads repaired, naming James Avenue a couple of blocks behind Town Hall as the worst in town.
“We’re going day by day,” Evans said. “I want to thank the citizens for being patient and to make sure the town is clean before we tackle too many things.”
He said he is proud of reinstating the police department and working with the Internal Revenue Service, which removed a lien from town property, since he took office in 2016. Evans said the town’s police force has two full-time and four part-time officers.
“When I took office, the town was in the red,” he said. “We had no police force, no employees, no insurance for municipal vehicles. The town had money. It had been misused by the past administration.”
He said growing sales tax revenue helped turn the town around. “Presently we have no bills. We are in the black,” he said.
Evans and Mayes both said they are interested in getting the volunteer fire department reestablished. It was dissolved in 2018 because of the lack of volunteers and improper reporting of financial records, according to the Lawrence County Firefighters Association.
“I want the fire station back operational,” said Mayes, 48. “I will talk with the county association to see what steps are needed for us to get it back. The town deserves better than what we have.”
Presently, the Courtland Volunteer Fire Department uses the fire house in North Courtland as a satellite station.
Mayes said he will try to lure a truck stop/restaurant combination to a site along Alabama 20 in the city limits.
The North Courtland mayoral position pays $1,000 a month.
In municipal races, candidates qualify between July 7 and 5 p.m. July 21.
