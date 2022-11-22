ARRESTS
• Olandis Ray Bates Jr., 22, Decatur; two counts of third-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, escape; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Matthew Tyrone Luckett, 31, Decatur; drug trafficking; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Morris M. Lamb, 38, Decatur; second-degree theft of lost property; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Eugene Gallegos, 45, Greeley, Colorado; promoting prison contraband; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Priceville police)
• Obie Michael Mitchell, 34, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Bryan David McIntyre Jr., 38, Falkville; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Jayla Alexis Smith, 24, Calera; forgery; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Hartselle police)
• Brandon James Dunlap, 30, Trinity; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
• Marvin Clevon Ferguson, 41, Houston, Texas; three counts of first-degree criminal mischief, five counts of third-degree burglary, second-degree theft of property; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Tetsa Ann Cross, 44, Moulton; promoting prison contraband, two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Johnathan Bishop Laws, 43, Ethridge, Tennessee; possession of a controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Mitch Tramel Tansley, 45, Danville; failure to register as a sex offender; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Harold Fraser, Athens; third-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jamar Martindale, Elkmont; first-degree forgery, possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Stephanie Franklin, Athens; third-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Nathan Harville, Athens; distribution of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jerry Long, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
