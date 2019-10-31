Trick-or-treaters will be seeing drying weather conditions in the low 40s with wind gusts up to 15 mph about 6 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
“It’ll feel like the temperature is in the mid to upper 30s because of the wind,” said NWS Meteorologist Kurt Weber. He said the rain will stop around midday today, but the winds will continue through the night.
“With the rain we’ve had in recent days, it could knock down some smaller trees, and wind gusts Friday could be 15 to 25 mph in our area,” Weber said.
He said the overnight low will dip to about 35 around midnight and around freezing Friday morning. “The wind chill at daybreak could be in the mid to upper 20s,” he said. “But the drying conditions should take black ice out of the equation.”
Friday through Sunday, the high temperatures are expected to be in the lower 50s and near freezing at night. He said the area will likely see widespread frost and possibly additional freezing conditions.
