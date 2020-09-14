The Tennessee Valley is expected to see about 1 to 2 inches of rain Wednesday through Friday morning from the remnants of Tropical Storm Sally, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
NWS Meteorologist Laurel McCoy said most of the heavier weather activity is now expected to move south of the Decatur area, impacting Cullman, Marshall and DeKalb counties.
“We could see some localized flooding in the Decatur area,” McCoy said. “There’s potential for some heavy rainfall later in the week. There’s still some uncertainty what Sally might do once she comes ashore.”
An earlier NWS report said the area could receive up to 4 inches of rainfall.
The Gulf Shores area could receive 8 to 12 inches, the NWS said.
The National Weather Service’s website said Tropical Storm Sally was south of Panama City Beach, Florida, about 10:45 a.m. Monday and could strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane by landfall along the Mississippi and Louisiana coasts by 1 a.m. Tuesday.
