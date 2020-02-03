Strong thunderstorms with damaging winds are forecast for the Tennessee Valley for Wednesday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
Andrew Pritchett, meteorologist, said most of the activity will be south of the Tennessee River.
“There are a lot of mitigating factors into this system,” Pritchett said. “We could see damaging winds with gusts between 40 and 60 mph along with heavy rainfall.”
He said the area could see up to 2½ inches of rainfall from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday as the system moves through in waves.
Pritchett called the threat of tornadic activity with this system “very low."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.