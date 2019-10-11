The first opportunity to wear jackets this fall will likely occur late Saturday night into Sunday morning when temperatures will dip into the upper 30s, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
Meteorologist Dan Dixon said the valley will see overnight rain end about sunrise Saturday followed by falling temperatures.
“The rain on Friday night will be followed by a cold front system moving into the valley,” he said.
He said Saturday’s high should be in the low to mid 60s between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
“We’ll see a drastic change overnight Saturday,” Dixon said. “It’ll be very cool early Sunday morning but should warm back into the mid-60s on Sunday.”
He said the area could see about a 30% chance of rain midday Sunday. The lows Sunday night will be in the mid-40s, he added.
On Monday, the area could hit the mid-70s, Dixon said. “Late Monday night into early Wednesday there’s a 50% to 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms,” he said. “We should see temperatures cool down with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s by the end of the week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.