MOULTON — Lawrence County officials hope renovating the historic former courthouse on the Moulton square will revitalize downtown, but the work will take two to three years and the three-story structure may lose some of its original 1930s charm.
Gulf Services Inc. of Mobile completed demolition of the interior last month, and the County Commission hired CMH Architects of Hoover to develop redesign plans that include at least five departmental offices.
District 4 Commissioner Bobby Burch said he envisions a community events room on the second floor as a venue to host weddings, plays, small concerts and club gatherings.
“We want that area to be something the people of the county can possibly rent and enjoy,” he said.
Plans are for the County Commission office, Lawrence County Industrial Development Board, county archives, commission on aging and the Lawrence chapter of Veterans Affairs to relocate to the former courthouse. There’s also discussion of including the county’s United Way and coroner’s offices.
Burch said preliminary plans would place the IDB and commission offices on the first floor. The second floor will house the commission on aging, VA and archives, he said.
The basement will be used for storage and the third floor will remain closed. Each floor is about 7,000 square feet.
But more repair work is ahead before renovating the interior can begin.
“So far the contractors have recommended not using the third floor,” Burch said. “Apparently it will be too much work and too much of a cost to get it up to public code.”
The price tag to renovate the three-story building hasn't been determined, commissioners said.
Kelly Howard, construction manager with Martin & Cobey Construction Inc. of Athens, said it’s too early to talk about costs.
“I’m not even going to make a guess,” he said. “Just getting materials is a problem. Sometimes things that we can usually get next day are taking four to six weeks. Prices are up on materials. Hopefully, they will ease off."
He said his crew will inspect roof drains and the roof the next couple of weeks.
“We’re going to hydrojet the (stormwater drain) lines to try to clear any blockage and see where the leaks are,” Howard said. “(Recent) heavy rains showed us we have rainwater spilling into the basement. We may have to reroute the roof drains and see if the roof has been compromised. We may repair the roof or do a whole reroof.”
County Commission Chairman Norman Pool assures residents the commission won’t overspend on the old courthouse, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.
“It depends on what the architects come up with and what we decide,” Pool said. “But I will say we won’t agree to something we don’t have money for.”
Developing plans
So far, the commission has spent more than $660,000 on the project. In 2015, it dished out $367,942 to protect the exterior of the 1936 structure. The exterior is constructed of white limestone from Franklin County.
A few months ago, the commission paid $294,814 to Gulf Services to gut the interior.
The next step involves CMH of Hoover redesigning the interior.
"It'll probably be six months before we have an interior design and the job ready for bids to be sent out," said Billy Morace with CMH. "We are still in the preliminary stages of planning."
He felt it would likely be at least two years before the courthouse will be usable. "A lot depends on the supply chain and the materials coming in," he added.
The wooden jury box and judge’s bench in the former circuit courtroom remain in the building and could be in the remodeling plans, commissioners said during a tour of the empty venue.
“The architect may come up with an idea (for the bench and jury box),” Burch said. “Or they may say nothing can be done. If so, we’ll move them out and possibly sell them.”
'Part of the county's history'
The new courthouse nearby on Market Street opened in 2013, leaving the old courthouse dormant.
District 1 Commissioner Jesse Byrd said he is not sure why previous commissioners didn’t immediately place the designated offices in the old courthouse.
“I want to see it back up and going again,” he said. “We should have been there all the time. It will help revitalize downtown. I never wanted to see the old courthouse go down.”
Lawrence County historian Dana Charles said he applauds the commission’s effort to make the iconic structure usable again.
“It’s important that they are bringing it back to life,” said Charles, a member of the Lawrence County History and Preservation Society. “It’s a valuable part of the county’s history. As a historian, I’d like to see it restored as opposed to a complete remodel. Maybe they can save some of the wood paneling, the doors. I have a feeling the interior will be completely modern. I’m glad to see the county doing something with it. It would be a shame if it was allowed to fall into disrepair.”
Wendy Hazle, county archivist, said her office will move from the former Bank of Moulton on Main Street once the renovations are complete. While she is excited, she said some of her questions remain unanswered.
“I’m worried about the amount of space they are offering the archives because of everybody they’re wanting to put in there,” she said. “They haven’t consulted with me about any particulars. Presently, I believe archives will be on the second floor in the back half of the old courtroom with the balcony. None of this is written in stone and I’m not holding my breath.
She said she would like to see the Bank of Moulton building become a history or sports museum once her department vacates it.
Howard said the old courthouse is well-built. “It’s great to see the community is behind the project,” he said. “The building has a lot of potential. It has a lot of use still left.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.