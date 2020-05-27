CADDO — One person died in a house fire late Tuesday night in the Caddo community, according to Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood.
He said the victim’s identity would be released when immediate family members are notified. The house fire took place along Lawrence County 368, he said.
The body was sent to the state forensics lab in Huntsville for an autopsy.
Norwood said no foul play was suspected. The state fire marshal’s office is conducting an investigation into the cause of the fire.
Norwood said Lawrence County 911 received the call at 10:11 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.