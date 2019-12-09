One of the four gold medals Jesse Owens won in the 1936 Summer Olympics sold for $615,000 in an online auction, and a Lawrence County museum dedicated to his life has indicated it would display the medal if loaned it.
The winning bidder was determined this weekend, according to Goldin Auctions. It received 11 bids starting at $250,000, the auction house’s website said.
Nancy Pinion, managing director of the Jesse Owens Museum in Oakville, said she was contacted by an official with Goldin saying a potential winning bidder was interested in loaning it to the museum for one to two years.
“We at the Jesse Owens Museum are anxiously hoping to hear from the winning bidder,” Pinion said. She said she received a call from Frank DiNote, controller at Golden Auctions, saying the bidder wanted a letter stating the museum would accept and display the medal. Pinion sent a letter and it is posted on the auction's web page.
Ken Goldin, of Goldin Auctions, emailed The Decatur Daily on Monday morning saying, “The winning bidder wishes to remain confidential. I have been in contact with the Owens museum and will see if my winner will loan it.”
Owens, who was born in Oakville, died in 1980.
