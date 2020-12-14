COURTLAND — A car cruise viewing Christmas decorations in Courtland on Thursday aims to remember a historian who loved the town, organizers said.
In remembrance of Lisa Pace, who died unexpectedly at age 49 in September, motorists are encouraged to decorate their vehicles and meet at Roy Coffee Park on Jefferson Street at 6 p.m. Thursday. The parade of vehicles, including golf carts, will view yard decorations and conclude its trip at the downtown square.
Pace was the founder of the town’s springtime Wings Over Courtland Festival, which honored military veterans for their service. Courtland was a military airbase where pilots were trained during World War II.
