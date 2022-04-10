MOULTON — A familiar face to Lawrence County education was approved as the new East Lawrence High School principal last week despite one Lawrence County school board member saying the appointment was too soon.
Gaylon Parker, 56, will begin his duties as the school’s new principal on May 2 after the abrupt resignation of Ron Rikard on Feb. 8. The school board accepted Rikard’s resignation on March 7 and it will become effective June 30, the last day of his contract. In May and June, the school district will be paying both men.
District 2 school board member Gary Bradford abstained from voting with the four other board members. He said the school has been operating with three interim principals rotating time at the school since Rikard was placed on administrative leave Feb. 2.
“I saw no need to change that,” he said. He said he is concerned about the board continuing to pay Rikard his $102,898 annual salary, while hiring Parker for the same pay.
“We already have a principal,” Bradford said about Rikard. “We’re paying his salary through June 30.”
Parker returns to Lawrence County Schools after spending three years at Deshler High School and five years as principal at Hartselle Intermediate School. Beginning in 2003, he was principal at Speake High School and Moulton Middle School and worked in the district’s central office before leaving for the Hartselle job. He also worked in the district as a teacher and assistant principal.
“I am an Eagle,” said Rikard, who is a graduate of East Lawrence High School.
He said he doesn’t plan to make any immediate changes in school operations.
“It was my desire to finish out my career back at home. That was the driving factor. I love this place and these people. I am going in to assess (East Lawrence High), get to know the people and we’ll work on the needs they have," he said. "We want to grow and improve. I’m thrilled and very honored to be back.”
District 5 school board member Reta Waldrep was happy Parker decided to return to Lawrence County.
“I’m glad to have him at East Lawrence. It shows schools have the ability to teach principals,” she said, referring to Parker and Rikard both being East Lawrence grads.
Waldrep said having Parker start while Rikard is still on the payroll will benefit the school.
“It’s money well spent hiring (Parker) in May. He’ll come in and get ahead of running the school,” she said.
Parker received his bachelor’s degree in education at Athens State University in secondary, biology and English. He has a master’s degree from the University of North Alabama in instructional leadership.
Parker’s wife, Kendra, is principal at Moulton Elementary School. Their son, Ben, is a musician in Nashville.
In other action at Thursday night's school board meeting, Superintendent Jon Bret Smith presented $100 to East Lawrence High student Oakley Hurst for being the winner of the "Grow Your Own Program" logo contest.
The school program focuses on assisting local students to become future teachers.
In his superintendent's report, Smith said work on the renovation of Moulton Elementary School is about 30 days behind and work on athletic facilities at Hatton, East Lawrence and Lawrence County high schools is about two to three months behind schedule. He said wet weather and supply chain issues are the reasons.
In certified personnel moves, the board approved the retirement of Susan Jeffries, special education teacher, effective June 1; the resignation of Tatyana Swinea, Moulton Elementary teacher, effective Wednesday; the employment of Stacey Hall, Moulton Middle School teacher/high dosage tutor, effective Friday through May 22.
The school board's next meeting is May 2 at 6 p.m.
