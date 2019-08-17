Two resurfacing projects will advance to new stages Monday on Alabama 20 in the Decatur area, the Alabama Department of Transportation reports.
The leveling and placement of wearing surface on the 3.6-mile project between State Docks Road and the Lawrence County line will require lane closures between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily. This work is expected to continue for about two weeks.
Weather permitting, permanent striping will be placed on the recently-resurfaced part of Alabama 20 between 12th Avenue Northwest in Decatur and State Docks Road nightly over the next two weeks.
Motorists should be prepared to slow down for single-lane closures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.