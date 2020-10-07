Several lanes of Interstate 565 just west of Exit 7 at County Line Road will be closed until at least this afternoon while a crew repairs a pipe at the roadway, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
The temporary closure of the eastbound inside lane was to begin about noon. The westbound inside lane is closed but is anticipated to reopen in the early afternoon.
ALDOT spokesman Seth Burkett said motorists can check algotraffic.com before traveling on I-565 today and may want to consider alternate routes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.