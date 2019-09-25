Moulton Police have made two arrests Wednesday in the burglary of a vacant house on Pinhook Road on Monday afternoon.
John Allen York, 28, of Cullman, and Emily Rose Crawford, 22, of Trafford in Jefferson County, have both been charged with first-degree receiving stolen property, second-degree theft and third-degree burglary, Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter said.
Jail records show they are in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $15,000 each.
Meanwhile, the police chief said details are still being gathered on the weapon being discharged near an investigating police officer in Monday’s incident.
McWhorter said it remains unclear if York intentionally or accidentally fired a shotgun in the direction of a Moulton officer while fleeing a vacant house at 585 Pinhook Road in north Moulton. He said additional charges are pending the investigation.
York and Crawford were also tied to a burglary of the Mount Hope Dollar General early Monday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.