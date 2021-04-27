Decatur police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 51-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since April 19.
Police said Tracey Clemons Lanier was driving a silver 2007 Honda Accord with Alabama tag 1030BF6 when she was seen leaving her residence.
The family says she has a condition that may impair her judgement.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Joshua Daniell at 256-341-4644 or by email at jdaniell@decatur-al.gov.
