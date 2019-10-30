A missing Moulton teenager could be in danger with a Morgan County Jail escapee, who is a registered sex offender, according to the Moulton police chief.
Chief Lyndon McWhorter said Peyton Bryleigh Ledlow, 16, was last seen Monday and reported missing Monday afternoon. McWhorter said the Lawrence County High School sophomore may have ties with John Kaleb Gillespie, 30, who escaped from the Morgan County Jail on Sunday afternoon. Authorities said Gillespie is deemed dangerous and has a violent history with law enforcement.
“I believe there’s a possibility she’s with him, and if she is she could be in danger based on our past dealings with him eluding law enforcement,” McWhorter said.
Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said the school system is praying for her safe return.
“Our prayers go out to Peyton and her family,” he said. “We trust and pray we’ll see her safe and sound very soon.”
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said she could be traveling in a white 2008 Ford Fusion with Alabama license plate 5405BB0.
Ledlow is 5-feet-5, weighs 112 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 256-974-9291.
Gillespie had help from a fellow inmate to climb up and, using bedsheets tied together, descend a 20- to 30-foot high wall in the recreation area of the Morgan County Jail on Sunday afternoon. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the escape occurred at 12:23 p.m. and Gillespie was running north toward the courthouse.
According to court records, Gillespie has been arrested and charged with more than 40 crimes since 2007.
Gillespie in 2009 was sentenced to 20 years in prison and five years of probation after pleading guilty to a second-degree rape charge in Morgan County. However, 15 years of the sentence was suspended, court records show.
Gillespie also was sentenced in 2009 to 10 years in prison and five years of probation after pleading guilty to selling marijuana. Seven years of that prison sentence also was suspended.
