A Moulton man whose father is a former Decatur police captain is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Old Moulton Road and Second Street Southwest on Saturday night, according to Decatur police.
Nadis Eugene Carlisle III was struck about 11:52 p.m., and he was transported to Huntsville Hospital, the police report said.
Carlisle is the son of former Decatur Police Department Capt. Nadis Carlisle, who is now chief of Alabama A&M Campus Security.
Decatur police said an investigation is ongoing.
