Decatur police said investigators determined that a Leighton man shot and killed a Moulton man before shooting himself in the parking lot of a Decatur hotel on Sunday afternoon.
Police said a video surveillance camera captured Brad Shulte, 39, shoot Jason Gray, 45, before shooting himself in the parking lot of the Quality Inn at 2120 Jameson Drive S.W. about 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Gray, unarmed, died at the scene and Shulte later died at the Huntsville Hospital, police said.
The motive and circumstances involving the murder-suicide remain under investigation, according to police spokeswoman Irene Cadenas-Martinez.
