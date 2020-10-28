The dominance of a single party short-changes Alabamians by reducing the accountability of incumbents, according to a political scientist, but local party leaders disagree that there's a problem.
Jess Brown, a professor emeritus at Athens State University, said he believes voters become content when their candidate takes office and don’t monitor the elected official’s performance.
“When a state is one-party dominant, it reduces the ability of the people to hold incumbents accountable,” said Brown, 69. “Incumbents get a free ride in states like Alabama. They don’t face competition in elections. ... Competition in politics, just like in the marketplace, makes that business more attentive to its service.
"When you take competition away, you don’t get the accountability. You don’t get as much innovation, new ideas.”
He said he expects a high percentage of straight-ticket voting Tuesday in Alabama, a heavily Republican state.
In the 2016 general election involving local races in Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties, the only Democrat to win a contested race was longtime Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely.
“The Democrats created (straight-ticket voting) here a long time ago,” Brown said, when Democrats controlled the Legislature. “Now, they’re boiling in their own oil.”
Brenda Gray, chairwoman of the Morgan County Democratic Party, said Tuesday’s general election results will show that the GOP no longer dominates the state as it once did.
“The tide in Alabama is changing,” she said. “For many years, people have viewed Alabamians as dumb bumpkins. But because of improved educational opportunities set in motion by George Wallace and Albert Brewer who were instrumental in establishing the junior college system and other education systems, our people are now more educated.
“We’ll be seeing a lot of young voters and older voters, too, who are voting for the best person for the job, not because they are in a certain party. The dominant party in Alabama is the people of Alabama who believe in honesty, justice and integrity and expect the same from their elected officials.”
Limestone GOP chairman Noah Wahl said voters hold incumbents accountable, regardless of their party affiliation.
"We are seeing a number of incumbents lose (especially in the primaries)," he said. "It also gives the minority party the push to up its game and reach out to the voters more. But yes, competition is always good.
"Political apathy is a bad disease and we have that in Alabama. ... It creates problems when we don't hold our elected officials accountable."
A Pew Research Center survey showed 52% of adult Alabamians list themselves as Republicans, 35% as Democrats and 13% lean toward neither party. President Donald Trump received 62.1% of the state's votes in 2016.
The last time a majority of Alabama voters supported a Democratic presidential candidate was 1976 when they voted for Jimmy Carter, a former governor of Georgia.
State Republicans have won six of the last seven gubernatorial races dating back to 1986.
