TOWN CREEK — The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that Alabama 101 over Wheeler Dam on the Tennessee River between Town Creek and Elgin will be closed to traffic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for striping by ALDOT crews.
ALDOT officials said message boards will be in place to alert motorists to the closure. Motorists are urged to avoid the area while the striping is being done.
