About 80 campers at Point Mallard have been displaced because of rising floodwaters, according to a recreation department official.
Jason Lake, Decatur Parks and Recreation Department director, said some campers in the B and C sections were moved out Friday, while others were moved during the weekend. Portions of A section also have been evacuated.
“Some of the campers are local and went home, some are contractors and might have gone to other campgrounds,” Lake said. He said campers can set up in the park’s parking lots and return to the campground once the water recedes and electrical equipment is inspected.
“It might be next week or 10 days before that happens,” he said. “With the rain that is in the forecast, we’ll get more challenging flooding most likely.”
In February 2019, the campground was evacuated because of flooding.
“It’s unusual to have it flood two straight years,” Lake said.
