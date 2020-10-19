MOULTON — A teenager charged with capital murder for a slaying last week in eastern Lawrence County will have a preliminary hearing Nov. 3, according to court records.
Karsin Page, 19, 161 Lawrence County 549, Trinity, is in the Lawrence County Jail accused of the fatal shooting of Jordan Wiley Miller, 23, of Lawrence County 217. Sheriff's officials said the shooting occurred Wednesday and Page was arrested at his home the next day.
An initial hearing for Page was held Saturday in District Judge Angela Terry’s courtroom, according to court records.
Attorneys Brian White and Hood Mullican are representing Page.
Authorities said Miller died at the scene with a gunshot wound to the neck and face. The coroner’s report said a 12-gauge shotgun was used in the homicide.
Also charged in Miller’s death is Serenity Marie Arteaga, 22, 12937 Elk River Mills Road, Athens, who faces a murder charge. She remains in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $100,000.
Both Page and Arteaga also were charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, a Class C felony.
Two other people, Haley Whitaker, 22, and Scandal Edward Griffis, 25, both of Trinity, also were arrested on first-degree marijuana possession charges in the investigation, authorities said.
