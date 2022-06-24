MOULTON — The Lawrence County Commission has approved floor plans for the former courthouse on the Moulton square, but commissioners and architects say it is too early to know how much renovation might cost.
One commissioner said the price tag may come back too high, and the project could be scrapped. Another commissioner voted against the design at last week's meeting.
“People will be proud of what we have planned. We have put together something that people want and will appreciate, but we’re waiting on cost figures,” said District 2 Commissioner Norman Pool. “(The cost) may come back where we can only do part of it or not do any of it.”
He had no estimate on what that price would be. Nor did any of the architects or a construction manager who attended the commission meeting.
“We don’t have any dollar figures yet. When we get them, that will be when the rubber meets the road,” Pool said. “I will say we won’t agree to something we don’t have money for.”
Meanwhile, Sonia Hargrove, District 5 commissioner, voted against the floor plans. She said she is unhappy that the administration offices and commission chamber are not on the same floor. The plans, approved 4-1, have the administration offices on the first floor and the commission chamber on the second floor.
District 3 Commissioner Kyle Pankey asked an architect if the plans call for enough space to add a sixth chair with the five commissioners’ chairs in the event the county votes to hire a full-time commission chairman. Bill Morace, of CMH Architects in Hoover, said there would be ample space and the overall detailed plans will now go to civil, electrical and mechanical engineers.
“We’re trying to preserve the character of the building,” Morace said. “It’s an old building and it had no existing plans. We’ve had to create what we have. All the wiring will have to be checked, mechanical systems have to be checked out. The roof has some issues we have to resolve. There are some structural things that we have to work on so they meet code. … It’s a typical renovation of a 1930s building.
"It’s a centerpiece of this county. We want to keep it that way.”
He said immediate concerns include storm-related drainage, upgrades to sidewalks, water-proofing around the building and moving an electrical transformer on the east end of the building away from the wall.
“There definitely will be some surprises along the way,” Morace said. “I’ve never done a renovation when we didn’t have some surprises. It’s a magnificent old building, and we look forward to facing those challenges.”
Kelly Howard, construction manager with Martin & Cobey Construction Inc., of Athens, said it could be at least 20 months before the renovations as approved are completed. He said supply chain issues will likely slow the arrival of materials.
“It could be late 2024 or even early 2025 before things are finished,” Howard said. “Things like wood doors — it might take 12 to 16 weeks to get them. They’ll have to be ordered quickly and up front. You are then taking a chance of something happening during the construction that might have to be changed, and you already have it ordered.”
Howard said an art-deco style is planned for the interior lobbies on the first two floors.
“It will be an eye-popping experience when people walk in that door. You are going to go back in time coming in the building,” he said.
So far, the commission has spent more than $660,000 on the project. In 2015, it spent $367,942 to protect the exterior of the 1936 structure. The exterior is constructed of white limestone from Franklin County.
The commission paid $294,814 to Gulf Services to gut the interior last fall.
District 4 Commissioner Bobby Burch said the unknown price tag will dictate what can be done.
"We're moving forward with this," he said. "We may have to do it in pieces. The supply chain issue is one thing, but now the cost of some building materials are coming down. The economy is so unpredictable right now. We're hearing the public say they want the iconic building in this county to be used. It will help downtown."
The new courthouse nearby on Market Street opened in 2013, leaving the old courthouse empty except for some county records. The structure was built in 1936 replacing courthouses on the square built in 1820 and 1860.
The plan is for the County Commission offices, Lawrence County Industrial Development Board, county archives, commission on aging and the Lawrence chapter of Veterans Affairs to relocate to the former courthouse. There’s also discussion of including the county’s United Way and coroner’s offices.
The basement would be used for storage, and the third floor will remain closed. Each floor is about 7,000 square feet.
Burch said the County Commission annex on Alabama 157 will be easy to sell once offices are moved to the square.
"The annex building will be a great retail location, and we'll be able to use that money to help pay for the renovation," he said.
Morace believes it could be late January or early February before bids on the work will go out. “Looks like they’ll be able to do another Christmas on the Square before we start actual renovation work,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.