MOULTON — The Lawrence County Chapter of NAACP is planning a peaceful protest march and rally Saturday to bring awareness of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.
The Rev. Jan Turnbore, president of the chapter, said the march will begin at the Lawrence County Board of Education parking lot on Market Street in Moulton and end at the old courthouse on the downtown square. It begins at 2 p.m.
Featured speakers include Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax, Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders, Moulton Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter, Turnbore and other ministers.
“It’s not just about George Floyd’s death, it’s about working together to stop this racial onslaught,” Turnbore said. “We want people to understand they need to treat each other as equals as it says in the Bible. We don’t condone to the rioting and looting going on other places. It is about the way the blacks and brown people are being treated in this country.”
Turnbore said he expects more than 100 people to attend the march and rally, which should last about 90 minutes.
