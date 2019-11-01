Less than a month after having its report card grade move from an F to a B, R.A. Hubbard School in Lawrence County is on the state's failing school list.
The 2013 Alabama Accountability Act requires the bottom 6% of schools, as measured by the percentage of students who are proficient on the standardized test taken in the spring, to be labeled as “failing.”
The Alabama State Department of Education released the list today, which includes 74 schools in 26 school districts.
R.A. Hubbard — a grades 7-12 school with about 150 students — was the only school in Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties on the list.
“We have a lot of work to do,” Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said, adding that state law requires him to take certain actions, one of them being giving students an opportunity to transfer to other schools in Lawrence County.
The former Brookhaven Middle in Decatur City is the only other Decatur-area school that has ever been on the list. Before the school district closed Brookhaven in 2018, the school was on the list three years and more than 150 of its students left for other schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.