MOULTON — The principal at R.A. Hubbard High School has agreed to give up her role as the school’s leader on June 30 and take more than a $10,000 pay cut to become a “transitional liaison” following an investigation that is being kept secret from the public.
Rosa Allen-Cooper reached an agreement with the Lawrence County Board of Education dated Monday to waive any rights she has under her principal's contract and the Teacher Accountability Act.
Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith and school board attorney Christopher Pape of Huntsville said the findings of the investigation are “privileged information” and will not be released to the public.
In an email to The Daily on Tuesday afternoon, Smith said the proposed closure of R.A. Hubbard prevents him from releasing the findings.
On Dec. 6, the school board — which is subject to a longstanding desegregation order — voted 4-1 to close the school in North Courtland at the end of the school year in May because of its high cost per student. This school year 147 students in grades 7-12 are enrolled at R.A. Hubbard. A hearing in federal court in Decatur on the issue is set for 10 a.m. April 14.
If the school is closed, the students will be bused to Hatton High School, East Lawrence Middle or East Lawrence High School.
“Throughout the closure process, I have been working with the board’s legal counsel to present our case to the federal court. During the pendency of this process, I was made aware of alleged incidents at R.A. Hubbard High School," Smith wrote in the email. "I worked with the board’s legal counsel who coordinated an investigation of the alleged incidents.
"Due to the active legal proceedings regarding R.A. Hubbard High School, I cannot share any of our attorneys’ work or my communications with the attorneys until the completion of the matter in court, and then only if legally permissible."
On a recommendation by Smith, the board voted 3-1 Monday night to place Allen-Cooper in a temporary assignment as a transitional liaison, in which she “will supervise the counselors dedicated to serving former R.A. Hubbard students in their new schools. These counselors and Ms. Allen-Cooper, in her temporary assignment, will support the former RAH students by helping address student needs including academic, social-emotional, behavioral and curricular.”
Her salary for the temporary position will be $89,345, down from her $99,715 current salary, according to Smith. The agreement states she will be paid as a teacher on a 12-month contract and “at the end of her two-year term she shall retire from employment with the board effective June 30, 2024.” Allen-Cooper had two years remaining on her three-year principal's contract.
Allen-Cooper will travel between Hatton and East Lawrence high schools to provide the needed support to the students and she will be stationed at the Lawrence County Signature School, the agreement states.
If R.A. Hubbard is not closed, Allen-Cooper will teach at the Judy Jester Center, according to the signed agreement.
Board chairwoman Christine Garner cast the lone dissenting vote to remove Allen-Cooper from her principal role.
Board members Sabrina Barkley, Reta Waldrep and Shanon Terry voted to support the superintendent’s recommendation. Board member Gary Bradford was not present.
When Garner asked the board for a motion and a second to discuss the action, 19 seconds passed before Terry said he would “reluctantly” make the motion and a few more seconds passed before Waldrep seconded the motion.
Garner said she understands Allen-Cooper agreed to be removed from the principal role based on the outcome of an investigative report.
“I don’t know why she was removed,” Garner said. “I don’t think the results were made clear to me. But if there was something that needed to be changed there, I would be the first person in line to do so. I just don’t know why.”
She said she has talked with Allen-Cooper and other Hubbard administrators. “They said they don’t know anything either or they aren’t telling me,” Garner said.
On Tuesday afternoon, Garner said, “I wish we could have more information. (Smith) is not being transparent with the findings of that investigation. I don’t know how we as a board could even vote on something like that without knowing more.”
The Lawrence County Chapter of NAACP pushed for Allen-Cooper’s placement as Hubbard's principal in 2017, and the school board voted 5-0 to hire her.
On Tuesday afternoon, NAACP chapter vice president Bobby Diggs said he’s not sure the investigation found anything strong enough for the superintendent to recommend removing Allen-Cooper as principal.
“I don’t think they found anything credible, nothing out of character,” said Diggs, a former Lawrence County school board member. “If (the investigators) did find something, (the board) would have fired her. I don’t understand why the superintendent would bring in private investigators to investigate situations that have already been investigated in the last two years.”
Diggs said Smith got his wish in removing Allen-Cooper from her role as principal.
“I know the superintendent has been pressuring Ms. Cooper over the past year in hopes she would resign as principal at R.A. Hubbard,” he said. “(The NAACP) prefers that she keeps her principalship at R.A. Hubbard. We recommended her for that position. We had confidence she would do a professional job, and we’re very disappointed she is being removed.”
On Feb. 16, Allen-Cooper was placed on “detached duty” away from the school while Pape directed a private investigation at the school. She was placed back on the job March 1, Smith said.
At the time, Smith would only say, “The safety of our students and staff members is always a top priority for us. Recently, we received word of some allegations at R.A. Hubbard and with some other issues, we felt it was best to bring in outside investigators to ensure neutrality. When we heard of the allegations about two weeks ago, we acted quickly and properly to investigate. The school board is knowledgeable of the investigations.”
Pape said Smith did not need board approval to hire an investigative team. Pape would not say who was on the team or the estimated cost of the investigation.
Allen-Cooper could not be reached for comment.
Meanwhile, East Lawrence High remains without a principal after Ron E. Rikard Jr. submitted his letter of resignation on Feb. 8 after being placed on administrative leave with pay Feb. 2 while an investigation into undisclosed allegations took place.
The board accepted his resignation at its March 7 meeting. Rikard will receive about $42,000 of his $102,898 annual salary while on administrative leave through June 30, when his contract expires.
The board’s next meeting is 6 p.m. April 7.
