MOULTON — A 5-kilometer run/walk and 1-mile run to help fund full-time mental health counselors in the Lawrence County school system is set for the Oakville Indian Mounds and Education Center on March 13.
The Marlee Sutton Foundation is hosting the event.
Early registration through March 10 is $20, and $25 after March 10 until the day of the event. Organizers said participants can signup the morning of the event beginning at 6:30 a.m.
Interested participants may sign up online at http://marleesutton5k.itsyourrace.com, or by filling out the mail-in registration form and sending to MSF Race, 1319 County Road 46, Mount Hope AL 35651.
For more information about the foundation, contact MSF Founder Wendy Norwood at 256-318-1404. Race manager Stanley Johnson can be contacted at 256-566-4410 or by emailing neverquitsj@aol.com.
