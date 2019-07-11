The Decatur area has a 60 percent chance of rain today and Friday and could get more rain beginning Sunday from the outer edges of what is now Tropical Storm Barry off the coast of Louisiana, according to forecasters.
The storm, which could develop into a hurricane before striking land, is expected to move through Eastern Arkansas and turn northeast toward the Ohio Valley, according to the National Weather Service.
“We will see some rain with it, especially northwest Alabama,” said Andy Kula, a meteorologist with the weather service in Huntsville.
He said that the effects Barry could have on this area remain in flux because the speed it'll travel remains an uncertainty.
“It’s kind of a keep-an-eye-on-it situation for us right now,” Kula said.
This area is not expected to experience damaging winds from the storm.
The rain today and Friday will result from a “frontal barrier moving into a very moist air mass” that’s currently in the area.
