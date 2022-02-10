Two veteran Lawrence County teachers were recognized as the 2021-22 teachers of the year for the school district.
Tara Reed, who has been teaching in the system for nearly 20 years, was named the elementary teacher of the year, while Kasey Blankenship, who teaches human anatomy and chemistry at East Lawrence High, was named the system’s top secondary school educator.
“You are the epitome of what I think an educator looks like,” said Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith during the honor ceremony at the Lawrence school board meeting Monday night. “When I think about people that I would want educating my children, I think about these two.”
Reed is an elementary teacher for the growing Lawrence County Signature School, which is a K-12 blended and virtual online educational program supported by the board of education. Smith said Signature has about 300 students enrolled.
Smith said Reed is a great fit with the elementary students.
“I have seen her in action firsthand,” said Smith, who had previously worked alongside Reed at Hatton Elementary. “I’ve seen the way that she treats children and seen her reach children of all ability levels, all socio-economic levels. She is a great individual, and we’re lucky that she’s in the school system.”
Reed, who also taught at Moulton Elementary School, said she was flattered by the honor.
“This means a lot,” she said. “There’s a lot of people who are very qualified for this position. I credit my co-workers that I’ve had — in the past and this year — my administration and the students. I have learned from my students.”
She is married to Casey Reed and is the mother of two daughters.
Blankenship, who has taught in Lawrence County for 23 years, said she too is thankful to be recognized.
“Winning this was a huge honor,” she said. “I want to thank my co-workers for always being there for me, and my amazing students for making this the greatest job anyone could have.”
She is married to Joey Blankenship and is the mother of three children.
“I’ve known Mrs. Blankenship for a long time,” Smith said. “There are people who teach, and then there are people who really teach and who can reach all children, and the things that (she) does with science and drawing those kids in, it is phenomenal.”
Blankenship and Reed will now have their names entered for consideration in the pool of state nominations. Each has the opportunity at being named Alabama’s teacher of the year.
