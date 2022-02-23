For veteran elementary school teacher Tara Reed, the pandemic has slowed the development of language and math skills in the younger students. She now is helping some of those students catch up on acquiring the proper skills through the Lawrence County school system’s Signature School, a combination of virtual and blended settings.
“Overcoming what COVID has changed is a challenge,” said Reed, who has taught in the Lawrence County system since 1999. “For our third graders, their last normal school year would have been kindergarten. I’m facing issues with early developmental, early language years. The skills are missing. Here we are. The third grade facing the demands of the Alabama Literacy Act, getting those kids where they need to be. That is where I feel is my biggest challenge is. Catching them up in reading and math. Those are the skills they have really missed because of COVID.”
She said the Signature School allows the students to work at their own pace, and that is beneficial to students and teachers.
“We’re able to meet each kid at the level they’re at regardless of their grade and advance some who are ahead and pick up with those who are behind,” she said.
Reed, who recently was named the county’s elementary teacher of the year, feels the pandemic has created anxiety with some students, who haven’t been introduced to traditional schooling.
“Some are dealing with anxiety of not being at school,” Reed said. “Some parents chose after 2020 to go virtual last year. Going into a classroom setting is overwhelming for a lot of students. Seeing those kids become more comfortable with adults in this building is amazing. It’s phenomenal to watch them evolve in their comfort levels.”
Her mother was a teacher at Hazlewood Elementary and Reed began her teaching career next to her for a year. She said she now teaches children of some of her former students. “That really stings. I guess we’re all getting older,” said Reed, 45.
Jon Bret Smith, superintendent of Lawrence County schools, called Reed a phenomenal educator.
“I had the pleasure of working with Mrs. Reed at Hatton Elementary School. Her gift is working with students of any level,” he said. “She meets the kids at where they are. She helps them academically and socially. She’s a real asset to our system.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.