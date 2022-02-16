Replacement of the 86-year-old bridge on Alabama 101 over Big Nance Creek in Lawrence County will begin Monday, weather permitting, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
Demolition of the existing bridge and construction of the new bridge will take about a year, ALDOT said in a news release. Big Nance Creek is about a mile south of the Tennessee River and Wheeler Dam.
The existing bridge opened to traffic in 1936. The new bridge will be longer and wider, improving safety, the ALDOT release said.
Bridge Builders of Alabama is the contractor on the $4.25 million project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.