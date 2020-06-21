Tearing down and rebuilding the old portion of Moulton Elementary School is one of the construction projects the Lawrence County school board wants to pursue once the district receives its share of a recent state bond issue.
During a virtual meeting of the board last week, a financial consultant said the school district could have $12 million available for building projects through the state education bond issue and an extension of a separate local bond issue.
Brad Green, financial consultant with Raymond James, presented a couple of plans that would allow the school board to continue paying its annual $750,000 debt payment while starting the projects.
Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said the district will receive about $5 million from the $1.25 billion state education bond passed in last year's legislative session, with the funds earmarked for capital improvement projects.
He said the 2009 sales tax revenue bond will be extended, not retired, to free up an additional $6 million or $7 million to go toward the projects.
Smith said part of the elementary school was built in 1936 and is long overdue to be replaced. He also has plans to upgrade athletic facilities at each of the four high schools as well as expanding the career tech program.
He said Lawrence County High is in need of an expanded weight room and field house. “Outside work” is needed at East Lawrence High’s facilities, Smith said.
He said the board hopes to add about five classes to the career tech program with an undetermined amount of square footage.
Smith said he will continue to monitor shortfalls in tax revenue as a result of the economic slowdown related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board member Gary Bradford was excited about the building projects and urged the board to conduct a work session about them.
“We need more details and to take a closer look at the projects,” he said at the meeting.
Smith said a work session likely would be set after the next board meeting July 6.
“We’re not going to have enough time to get the architectural drawings completed before we meet again,” Smith said.
In other business, the board approved the resignation of Patrick Mullins, who served as Hazlewood Elementary School principal this past school year. His resignation goes into effect June 30.
“He expressed that he wanted to be closer to family in the Montgomery area,” Smith said of Mullins’ one year at the school.
Smith said the Hazlewood vacancy has been posted and he hopes to have a recommendation by the July 6 meeting. He said there are no plans to appoint an interim principal.
In other personnel moves, the board:
• Accepted the resignations of Alisa Pinkard, countywide special education teacher; Sonya Marks, Lawrence County High math teacher; Amy Cater, Lawrence County High science teacher; and Tanner Tesney, Hatton High math teacher.
• Hired Michael Hathorn, Moulton Elementary assistant principal; Courtney Adcock, countywide special education teacher; Ashton Givens, Amanda McKelvy and Carla Gibson, Moulton Middle School elementary teachers; Bailey Watkins, Hatton High secondary teacher; and Meghan Cole Fagan, East Lawrence Middle School English teacher.
• Transferred Lindsey Alexander, math teacher at East Lawrence Middle School, to math teacher at Hatton High School.
